Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPMC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. 885,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $62.82 and a one year high of $102.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,188 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 40.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.