Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Shares of BPMC stock traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $82.22. 885,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,523. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $102.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.48.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,188. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 118.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 16.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

