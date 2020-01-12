Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,400 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 355,400 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.62. 74,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $627.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

