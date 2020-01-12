Blockparty (BOXX Token) Price Tops $0.0046 on Exchanges (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $147,839.00 and $3.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.01951012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00187176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027763 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125342 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty . The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com . The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

