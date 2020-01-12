BlitzPredict 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,409.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a market capitalization of $113,243.00 and approximately $2,409.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

