Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (BSD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BSD opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

