BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science & Technology Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $35.04 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

