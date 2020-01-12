Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.44. 63,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,105. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $14.68.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

