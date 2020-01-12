Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 40,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

