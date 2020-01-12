Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

MEN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 42,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

