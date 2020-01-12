Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years.

Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. Blackrock Muni Intermediate Drtn Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

