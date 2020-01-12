Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BGY stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

