BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $242,292.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 68.7% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $242,292.00 and $1,869.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052971 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00079098 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,124.59 or 1.00358958 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00053405 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001787 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,279,279 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

