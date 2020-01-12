Birdchain Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Birdchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $235,662.00 and approximately $6,414.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,732,249 tokens.

Birdchain's official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com .

Birdchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

