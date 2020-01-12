BidaskClub Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on QNST. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:QNST traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 266,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,218. The company has a market capitalization of $751.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.65 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,866.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,680 shares of company stock worth $3,614,918. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

