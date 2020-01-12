BidaskClub Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,348. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $703.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 31.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

