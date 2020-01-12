BidaskClub Lowers MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

MOFG traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,079. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,763.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

