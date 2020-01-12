BidaskClub Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.70.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 3,831,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,692. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21,301.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,318,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,274,000 after buying an additional 6,288,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,673,000 after buying an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $16,751,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.