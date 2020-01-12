BidaskClub Downgrades Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 17,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $312.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $220,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.