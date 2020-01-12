BidaskClub Downgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Buy

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 76,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $243.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.69 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III acquired 64,095 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,741.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

