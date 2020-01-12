BidaskClub Downgrades Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) to Hold

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.37. 41,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.39.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 73.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.22 million. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 494.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

