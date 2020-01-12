Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.47, approximately 116,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 54,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on BYSI shares. Nomura started coverage on Beyondspring in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Beyondspring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Beyondspring alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). Analysts predict that Beyondspring Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,904,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Beyondspring by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyondspring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyondspring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyondspring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.