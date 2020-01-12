Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDT. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Bertrandt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €53.75 ($62.50).

Shares of Bertrandt stock opened at €54.80 ($63.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. Bertrandt has a 52 week low of €39.60 ($46.05) and a 52 week high of €79.00 ($91.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.22 million and a PE ratio of 14.18.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

