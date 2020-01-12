Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.05

Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 250840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAYRY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bayer AG will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

