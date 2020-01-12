Bank of America Lowers FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FireEye from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 3,716,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye during the second quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after buying an additional 520,487 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

