Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.05 ($4.71).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.75 ($4.36) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

