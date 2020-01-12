Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.58

Shares of Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.58 and traded as low as $33.73. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 120,191 shares traded.

BAD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.50.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$183.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$193.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In related news, Director Paul James Vanderberg bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,347,158. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,600 shares of company stock worth $184,764.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.