Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Laidlaw increased their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

AVDL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. 601,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,921. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $8.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. Research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Also, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass bought 20,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

