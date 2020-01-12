Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0029

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Auctus has a market cap of $86,197.00 and approximately $628.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,855,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

