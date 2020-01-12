Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ACBI. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

