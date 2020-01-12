ATLANT 1-Day Volume Tops $178.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0340 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, YoBit and HitBTC. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $178.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Exrates, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

