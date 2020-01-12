Atheios Price Hits $0.0004 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market cap of $7,097.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

