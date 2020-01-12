Asian Fintech Reaches Market Cap of $1.99 Million (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $45,975.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

