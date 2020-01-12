Asian Fintech (AFIN) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.05 million and $46,893.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.01975291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

