Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe acquired 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $14,960,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 148,100.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Arvinas by 276.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust bought a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

