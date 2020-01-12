Arqma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $150.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $23,346.00 and $150.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,138.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.15 or 0.01783683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.03274247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00618419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00724019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00066977 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024739 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00438072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,172,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,128,359 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

