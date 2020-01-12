Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 233,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $274.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

