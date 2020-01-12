ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Brokerages expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to post $15.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.71 billion to $15.78 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $70.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $71.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $64.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.28 billion to $65.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MT. Societe Generale cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of NYSE MT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 2,206,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,406. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

