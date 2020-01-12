Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $45.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

