Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Down 15.4%

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) fell 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.84, 6,476,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 7,083,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGTC. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTC. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

