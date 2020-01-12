Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.88.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Applied Genetic Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $425,288.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 81,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.