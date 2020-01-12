AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0262

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $2.62 million and $72,867.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

