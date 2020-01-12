Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,160.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,207 ($29.03).

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders acquired a total of 1,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,268 over the last three months.

Anglo American stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,165 ($28.48). 4,788,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.58.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

