Analyzing Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and AppFolio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $1.92 billion 8.95 $821.30 million $5.21 21.62 AppFolio $190.07 million 21.51 $19.97 million $0.56 214.38

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AppFolio. Check Point Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 3 0 2.06 AppFolio 2 1 1 0 1.75

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $119.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.20%. AppFolio has a consensus target price of $87.03, indicating a potential downside of 27.50%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than AppFolio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 40.05% 21.86% 14.01% AppFolio 14.44% 32.06% 16.50%

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats AppFolio on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; Check Point SandBlast Mobile for mobile security in iOS and Android devices; and Check Point Security Management, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

