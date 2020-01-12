Analysts Set Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target at $50.64

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,777,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,173,910. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

