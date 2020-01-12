Analysts Set New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NBEV remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. New Age Beverages’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $68,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,479,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Haas acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 479,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,846 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

