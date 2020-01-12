Analysts Set LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $66.25

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.25.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $38,860.00. Insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $862,880 in the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 83.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 65.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,253 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAMP stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 886,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $37.30 and a 52-week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08. LiveRamp had a net margin of 280.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.08 million. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

