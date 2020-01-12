Analysts Set Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Price Target at $148.80

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.94. 2,170,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,773,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.41. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $3,178,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

