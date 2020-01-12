Analysts Set Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) PT at €102.00

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($118.60).

BC8 has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of BC8 traded down €1.00 ($1.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €129.10 ($150.12). 57,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €103.54. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €65.40 ($76.05) and a 1 year high of €128.80 ($149.77). The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.