Analysts Set American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Target Price at $97.70

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. 1,452,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.07. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $72.95 and a 52 week high of $96.22.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 195.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.